Postcard Salon Offers Small Works with Big Impact

A popular exhibit that included 1400 pieces of artwork last year is back at the Muskegon Museum of Art.

The art museum’s annual Postcard Salon is on view through Feb. 15.

The Postcard Salon is a chance for people of all ages and skill levels to share their work with the public. The exhibition is free to enter and all submitted cards are installed (the submission deadline was Jan. 29), making the show a true community endeavor.

This year the museum has added a fun twist – juror awards. Four artworks will be selected for these awards.

Muskegon Museum of Art said last year’s exhibition included artists from West Michigan and beyond, and works that ranged in materials and subject matter.

Buy Art

The exhibition is also a great opportunity to support the area arts community by purchasing an original work of art, the museum said.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, all of the postcards on display in the Wiener Gallery will be for sale at $30 apiece. Buyers will be able to take the works directly from the walls and pay for them at several locations throughout the museum.

Muskegon Museum of Art members will be given a five-minute head start beginning promptly at 6:55 p.m. The sale ends at 8 p.m., so don’t miss out.

Create Your Own Postcard

Want to get in on the fun? On Saturday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the museum is hosting a free family fun day that includes a chance to make a postcard of your own to take home. There will also be a free family film showing and guided exhibition tours.