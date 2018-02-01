GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

Whichever team you’ll be cheering for during the Super Bowl this weekend, Grand Rapids sports bars & breweries are ready to keep you hydrated. Music & science also collide this weekend as the Grand Rapids Symphony takes on The Planets. For car enthusiasts, check out the newest models and technology at the 20th International Auto Show. Want a more hands-on activity, head to Creston Brewery and join the drum circle.

Creston Rhythms at Creston Brewery

(Thursday)

Creston Brewery hosts a community drum jam tonight in its taproom from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Leah Ivory will get things started by demonstrating and teaching a traditional rhythm from West Africa.

Bring your drum and get in on the fun!

Michigan International Auto Show

(Thursday – Sunday)

A post shared by Ethan Niemchick (@ethanwn) on Feb 3, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

The Michigan International Auto Show takes place this weekend, Thursday – Sunday, at DeVos Place, 303 Monroe St NE.

Attendees have the opportunity to not only view hundreds of new vehicles but to actually sit in them as well. Who knows, you might walk away sold on your next new vehicle.

Admission: $12 adults, $5 children aged six to 14, and kids five and under are admitted free.

GR Symphony Takes a Musical Tour of Outer Space

(Friday & Saturday)

See a multimedia show and hear the music that inspired film scores for “Star Wars,” “Star Trek” and many more Sci-Fi films. The multimedia concert The Planets featuring Gustav Holst’s epic symphonic suite. Composed nearly 100 years ago, the seven-movement work has inspired more film scores than any other piece of classical music. In fact, “Star Wars” producer George Lucas encouraged film composer John Williams to use it for inspiration. The rest is history.

Music director Marcelo Lehninger leads the Grand Rapids Symphony in The Planets, featuring an appearance by the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus. The performance will be paired with a video of outer space exploration created by the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium.

Lehninger will also lead the orchestra Mozart Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter,” the last and greatest symphony Mozart wrote before his death at age 35. Haydn’s Overture to II mondo della luna (The World on the Moon) rounds out the concert.

Arrive at DeVos Performance Hall early and enjoy a glass of Bell’s Brewery’s Mercury beer, originally released as part of its Planets series and available specifically for this performance. Performances take place at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW.

Watch the Super Bowl at Your Favorite Sports Bar

(Sunday)

A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Jan 24, 2018 at 3:44pm PST

Be sure to grab a seat at your favorite sports bar early on Sunday. Screens will be tuned to the Super Bowl as the Philidelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. And don’t forget Justin Timberlake, who will perform the halftime show.