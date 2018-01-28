Michigan International Auto Show Pulls Into Downtown

While Detroit might be Motor City, Grand Rapids certainly has played its part in making auto history and this weekend the city will take center stage as the location of the Michigan International Auto Show.

The 20th Michigan International Auto Show takes place Thursday, Feb. 1 – Sunday, Feb. 4 at DeVos Place, 303 Monroe St NE.

Attendees have the opportunity to not only view hundreds of new vehicles but to actually sit in them as well. Who knows, you might walk away sold on your next new vehicle.

Admission: $12 adults, $5 children aged six to 14, and kids five and under are admitted free.

Charity Dinner

A sneak peek charity dinner benefitting the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is also being held on Jan. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. as part of the Michigan International Auto Show.

Enjoy a strolling dinner prepared by the culinary team at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, including a sushi, sliders, a HopCat Crack Fry bar and more along with coffee and desserts.

This sneak peek event has raised more than $1.7 million over the past two decades.

Tickets are $150 each and may be purchased online or by calling 616-391-2000.

Show Highlights:

Classic cars in the Grand Gallery presented by the Gilmore Car Museum (celebrating their 65 th year in 2018).

year in 2018). Luxury models from Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Maserati, Rolls Royce and others in the Million Dollar Motorway.

Performance vehicles from Chevrolet, Ford and Dodge.

Toyota Drive Center – get behind the wheel of the first ever C-HR, the all new Camry, RAV4 and Highlander (all 2018 models)—and take them for a spin around downtown (select times each day).

Design Center Graffiti Wall presented by the Ice Guru provides attendees the chance to customize their own vehicle concept for social sharing.

Gizmo the Robot will be wandering the show floor, entertaining attendees of all ages.

The Pit Stop Diner will be serving up menu items that you might find at the racetrack—burgers, chili cheese dogs, bacon melts and even Dippin’ Dots.