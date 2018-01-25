Catholic Charities West Michigan Invites You to Eat Soup for a Cause

Fill your bowl and another’s on Monday, Jan. 29 at the annual Soup’s On for All event hosted by Catholic Charities West Michigan.

The annual fundraiser raises $100,000 annually and helps provide hot meals to those in need by donating event proceeds to God’s Kitchen’s food and pantry programs.

The event is held at the B.O.B. and spans all five floors of the building, where area restaurants will dole out heaping ladles of soup to more than 1,000 attendees.

Guests can also choose a hand-painted bowl as a souvenir of the evening — and a reminder that hunger is a reality every day for many in our community.

Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.