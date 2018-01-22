Local Filmmakers Participate in 36-Hour Filmmaking Challenge

A competition challenging contestants to script, shoot, edit, and submit a film in 36 hours takes place this weekend.

The contest begins on Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. and the finished film must be delivered to the festival’s film freeway by 8 a.m. Jan. 28. Those selected by judging panel will be screened before a live audience on Feb. 2.

Teams must create a six-minute short in the allotted time.

Filmmaking teams will be provided with a theme during the launch reception on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. The teams will receive instructions and materials via email at 8 p.m.

The 36-Hour Challenge, hosted by the Grand Rapids Film Festival, is open to high school students, college students, and aspiring professionals.

Films will be judged on criteria including: originality and creativity, direction, writing, cinematography, performances, production value, pacing, structure, sound and music, and adherence to length requirements.

Teams of three or more members can register for a fee of $100. Prizes will be awarded for the best films, totaling up to $1200.

The competition takes place at Woodbridge N. Ferris Building 17 Pearl St NW. The screen of the winning films will take place at Celebration Cinema North, 2121 Celebration Dr. NE.

Awards:

Best of Show $200 (see website for additional awards)

Best Professional $400

Best University $400

High School $200

*Photo courtesy of Grand Rapids Film Festival