Jack White Coming to Grand Rapids

Jack White’s tour bus will pull into Grand Rapids later this year.

White announced his North American tour dates this morning and Grand Rapids is on the lucky list of cities. White will play 20 Monroe Live on Saturday, April 21.

The venue said tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. Fans have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public on sale during the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale, which is currently open and continues until Jan. 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

White is touring in support of his newest album, “Boarding House Reach,” which drops on March 23. The first single, “Connected By Love” is currently available.

The album is described as “perhaps his most ambitious work thus far” with songs spanning the “timeless and modern.”

“Boarding House Reach” explores a “remarkable range of sonic terrain,” from crunching rock ‘n’ roll, electro and hard funk, proto-punk, hip-hop, gospel blues, and even country.

*Photo courtesy of 20 Monroe Live