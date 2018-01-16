Downtown Restaurant Launches Whiskey League

Promising to warm your belly during the cold days ahead, a downtown restaurant is launching a whiskey league.

What the heck is a whiskey league?

It’s a series of classes where you drink and learn about whiskey, of course.

One Bourbon, at 608 Bridge Street NW, explained, “Each league session will feature different special guests, teaching us all we ever wanted to know about their particular specialties and how to better appreciate these wonderful spirits.”

The classes will be held in One Bourbon’s private event space, the Lounge and Oak Room, which is outfitted with plenty of “comfy, wing-back chairs” and a “sexy as hell upstairs bar.”

Whiskey League membership is $110 and includes admission to all six weeks of tastings, pairings, a logo rocks glass, and a commemorative t-shirt. That is at least 18 ounces of high-quality booze plus six snacks, One Bourbon noted.

One Bourbon said Whiskey League members are also guaranteed their choice of pour (at an additional cost) from the Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve Selections during an exclusive early release date, March 28 only for Whiskey Society members, before the general release on its one year anniversary.

Space is limited to 25 members so sign up early if you want to make the cut.

Whiskey League Series:

Feb. 21

Buffalo Trace Family. Learn about this celebrated bourbon family while tasting Buffalo Trace White Dog, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Stagg Jr. and Old Rip Van Winkle 10 yr.

Feb. 28

Gray Skies Distillery presented by co-founder Brandon Vorhees. Learn about their fabulous spirits plus a Rye whiskey showdown.

March 7

Wine and Whiskey presented by Katelyn Antor of National Wine and Spirits. We will be learning about wine aged in whiskey barrels and whiskey aged in wine barrels.

March 14

Two James Whiskeys! All hail our Detroit friends. Two James Grass Widow, J. Riddle, Johnny Smoking Gun & Rye Dog.

March 21

Some like it HOT. Learn about Booker’s bourbon with three different releases from 2017.

March 28

Keeping it local with New Holland Brewing and their beer barrel bourbons. New Holland Beer Barrel, Zepplin Blend and Zepplin Blend Reserve.