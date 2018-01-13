Free Day at Muskegon Museum of Art

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. day on Monday, the Muskegon Museum of Art is offering free admission and several special activities.

Activities include film screenings, arts and crafts, mini docent tours presented by Muskegon High School art students, and a special exhibition—“Southern Roots: The Paintings of Winfred Rembert.”

The MMA will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. All MLK Community Day admissions and activities are free.

MLK Community Day Schedule

• Starting at 10 a.m., the film Up from the Bottoms (58 minutes) be screened on the hour all day.

• 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Gallery tours led by MMA Docents

• 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Crafts in the classroom

• 1 – 3 p.m. Mini-tours with Muskegon High School AP Art Student Docents

• 3 – 5 p.m. Gallery tours led by MMA Docents