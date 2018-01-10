Brass Ring Brewing Schedules Opening

You’ll want to head to Alger Heights after work tomorrow to check out the Brass Ring Brewing, which opens its doors at 4 p.m. for its official grand opening celebration.

Owner Christopher Gibbons said the brewery has long been a dream of his and he once referred to the venture as his “brass ring.”

“The name comes from the moment of inspiration when I described to my law partner who asked me why I wanted to open a brewery. I replied that it would be nice to retire to a career other than law, after 25 years of practice, and if I could open a brewery, I could put my love for brewing, people, poetry and art all in one place. I told her it would be my ‘brass ring.’”

The brewery focuses on small-batch pub-style ales, porters and stouts. It also has a sharing menu with charcuterie boards, sandwiches and comfort soups.

Gibbons described the interior as a “simple, somewhat eclectic mix of industrial [elements]” noting, “we are a commercial brewing production facility.”

He said the community will find a warm atmosphere, however, aided by ambrosia maple shiplap clad walls and a custom maple and walnut bar top.

There is indoor seating for up to 99 patrons and in the warmer months, a patio will add seating for another 40.

Gibbons selected the Alger Heights neighborhood for his venture because of how the strength of the community.

“Alger Heights is a great neighborhood that has had its ups and downs over the years, but the people are resilient and fiercely loyal to their community. The people in the community are very dedicated to their neighborhood and it seemed like a great place to put a community forward brewery and tasting room. We are very excited to make this a space for both the Alger Heights neighborhood and the community at large.