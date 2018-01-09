Contest Seeks Puppies on Their Worst Behavior

Has your new puppy chewed up your new slippers, torn apart his dog bed or gobbled up all the holiday cookies that were left out for Santa? Grand Rapids Dog Wizard is looking for you.

The dog training franchise is looking for the most “unruly puppy” as part of its Most Unruly Christmas Puppy Contest.

“A puppy can be an amazing gift during the holiday season, but once the puppy euphoria wears off, most families quickly realize that a puppy can be a big responsibility. After a few weeks they start to realize things like housebreaking, play biting, chewing and barking do not solve themselves,” said Sarah Anderson, owner of The Grand Rapids Dog Wizard. “We’re hosting this contest because we want to help people love their dogs and build happy lives together.”

To enter, send an email detailing, in 500 words or less, why your Christmas puppy is the most unruly. Eligible dogs must be between eight weeks and six months old. The deadline to enter is Jan. 31.

The winner of The Grand Rapids Dog Wizard’s Most Unruly Christmas Puppy Contest will receive a six-week private puppy class, valued at $600.

The Dog Wizard offers a wide variety of dog training services, including aggression rehab, baby prep, leash walking, obedience, problem-solving, puppy classes, rescue rehab, separation anxiety and socialization.

*Photo courtesy of Grand Rapids Dog Wizard