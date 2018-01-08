Meijer Gardens Shows Off Expansion Progress

The frigid temperatures aren’t slowing down the progress of the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park expansion project, which includes completion dates ranging from later this spring to 2021.

The $115 million project includes the creation of a new welcome center, expanded and upgraded FMG amphitheater, Covenant Learning Center, Cook Transportation Center, Sculpture Garden Entry Plaza, expansion and renovations to the existing building, an outdoor picnic pavilion, and expanded parking.

The amphitheater, catering kitchen and transportation center are all scheduled for completion by May 31 of this year, and FMG expects to meet those deadlines.

Jeremy Amshey, director of operations for construction management firm Owen-Ames-Kimball, said the amphitheater will be ready for the summer concert series. The project is about a quarter of the way right now.

Key elements of the amphitheater expansion include an increase in sponsor seating, a new support building that adds capacity for more food and beverages, and restrooms for people waiting in line to enter the venue.

*Main photo by Kendra Kamp Photo & Design

Jeremy Amshey provides an overview of the FMG expansion project progress.