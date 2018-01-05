Travel Channel Highlights Local Brewery

A local brewery will be in the spotlight this weekend during a special on the Travel Channel.

During ArtPrize 9, Grand Rapids-based Ice Sculptures Ltd set up multiple game tables made entirely of ice in the Grand Rapids Brewing Company game room. Travel Channel stopped by to film a segment for its “Best of Ice” TV special.

That special airs on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m.

GRBC is hosting a viewing party to celebrate. The viewing party starts at 9 p.m. and includes happy hour drink and food specials.