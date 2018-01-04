GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

While you might feel more like burrowing into your growing collection of blankets this weekend to beat the arctic chill, there’s plenty to do in Grand Rapids that will make leaving the house worth it.

So bundle up and enjoy some spoken word poetry, learn about important artworks, let the Grand Rapids Symphony serenade you, and pretend you’re one of the T-Birds or Pink Ladies with the Grease Lightning Juice Ball.

Spoken Word Poetry Night @ The Knickerbocker

(Friday)

Step up to the mic or just sit back and watch as several talented Grand Rapids poets take the stage for Spoken Word Poetry Night at New Holland Brewing’s The Knickerbocker.

The event takes place in the Zeppelin Cocktail Lounge from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., with performer sign-ups from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., and performances starting at 9 p.m.

Don’t forget to enjoy the Poet Oatmeal Stout or the Poet Beertail while you watch.

Revisit the 1950s with the Grease Lightning Juice Ball

(Saturday)

A post shared by Advantages Of Age (@advantagesofage) on Jan 3, 2018 at 4:25am PST

Calling all T-Birds and Pink Ladies. This year’s annual Juice Ball takes its theme from film favorite “Grease.” So grab your hottest leather jacket, slick back your hair and head to 20 Monroe Live, which will be transformed to into a historical mash-up of The Frosty Palace (Grease), Arnold’s (Happy Days) and The Pizza Bowl (Laverne & Shirley). Nine Mile Smile will perform the Grease soundtrack in its entirety.

Tommy Fitzgerald hosts the Juice Ball each year in honor of his January birthday. The event benefits his nonprofit Kitchen Sage.

The Grease Lightning Juice Ball takes place from 7 p.m. until midnight. Ticket prices begin at $30, with a special $75 VIP ticket available as well. The VIP ticket gets access to the Vanguard Room, heavy apps, 2 drink tickets and special tastings hosted by New Holland and Alliance Beverage.

Last Chance to See the Rodin Exhibit @ FMG

(Through Sunday)

This is the last weekend to see the Rodin exhibit at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, so if you’ve been meaning to get there, don’t wait.

“Rodin and the Contemporary Figurative Tradition” includes several works by Rodin as well as work by seventeen critically acclaimed sculptors from across the United States and Europe.

Take a Gallery Tour at the Muskegon Museum of Art

(Thursday)

A post shared by @kaylinmeyers on Dec 2, 2016 at 12:07pm PST

The Muskegon Museum of Art regularly hosts guided gallery tours of its exhibits. Take advantage this weekend while the weather is bone-chillingly cold.

Tours take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tours are also scheduled for Jan. 11 & 18. Admission is free to the MMA on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

$15 Burgers, Boilermakers & Bottomless Fries @ Long Road

(Thursday)

A post shared by Long Road Distillers (@longroadgr) on Oct 20, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

If your New Year’s Resolutions do not include “get fit” you’re in luck, because Long Road is offering its $15 burgers, boilermakers and bottomless fries.

The meal includes the spirit maker’s classic house burger, endless fries, a shot of whiskey (or whichever LRD spirit/shot you prefer) and a 9oz pour of the new Long Road Lager.

Romantic Serenades @ St. Cecilia Music Center

(Friday)

The Grand Rapids Symphony comes to the St. Cecilia Music Center on Friday for a concert featuring the works of Tchaikovsky and Dvořák: “The Romantic Concert.”

Music director Marcelo Lehninger returns to the podium for the first time since November to lead the orchestra. The night’s performance will include Dvořák’s “Serenade for Wind Instruments,” Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings,” and a Brass Sextet in E-flat minor by Oskar Böhme.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. on Friday in the Royce Auditorium at St. Cecilia Music Center.

*Main photo courtesy of Long Road Distillery