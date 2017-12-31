LowellArts Launches New Concert Series

LowellArts introduces a new concert series beginning in January that combines music and art.

The nonprofit announced LowellArts House Concerts, which will kick off with its first performance by local artists The Preservers on Friday, Jan. 5.

All performers hail from Lowell, Greater Grand Rapids or Lower Michigan. Performances take place at the LowellArts Gallery, 223 W Main St., allowing attendees to listen to music while enjoying current exhibitions in the gallery.

LowellArts House Concerts will be held on Friday or Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., with a few special, daytime family concerts on Sundays.

Purchase tickets online at www.lowellartsmi.org, at LowellArts, or call 897-8545. Doors open half hour before the concert start time. Seating is general admission.

January Concerts:

Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. – The Preservers. The Preservers are talented young rockers from Lowell who play short rock tunes, psychedelic jams, and lengthy ballads. They verse in styles anywhere from folk to punk, and their charismatic personalities are sure to bring laughs and fun for all ages.

Saturday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. – Bruce Matthews Band. This CD release concert for “Roll Your Windows Down” is described as ‘front porch music’ in the Americana tradition. Lowell-based independent singer/songwriter Bruce Matthews writes about what he knows best—the outdoors, family, brokenness, redemption, and his journey with his Creator.

Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. – Josh Rose and the Founding Fathers. Redistricting the boundaries between folk, pop, and soul, Josh Rose and the Founding Fathers have spent over ten years offering the Midwest original, powerful, and, hopefully, beautiful songs that resonate with the listener long after the last note fades into the night air.

Upcoming Concerts:

Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. – Edye Evans Hyde and Mike Hyde

Saturday, March 10, 7 p.m. – Peat in the Creel

Sunday, March 11, 2 p.m. – *Family Concert: Bill Vits

Saturday, March 24, 7 p.m. – Lipstick Jodi

Saturday, April 14, 7 p.m. – Mackinac Harvest Studios Songwriters Showcase

Sunday, April 15, 2 p.m. – *Family Concert: Drew Nelson and Mark Schrock

Saturday, April 28, 7 p.m. – B-Side Growlers

Saturday, May 19, 7 p.m. – Seth Bernard

Sunday, May 20, 2 p.m. – *Family Concert: The Porters

*Photo courtesy of The Preservers