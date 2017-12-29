Chaffee Planetarium Transforms into Music Venue

After a successful first season last year, Concerts Under the Stars returns to the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium this month.

Live concerts begin on Thursday, Jan. 18, and will be held through April, with five concerts total. Performances include pop, jazz, folk and rock music.

The first concert in the series will feature hi-ker with experimental synth and post new wave bizarro pop.

hi-ker is composed of Spencer Gordon, Chris Ryan and Kohl Sprader, and its newest album titled “Lippe” was self-released on Dec. 1. In the new album, the band explores a more sample and synth-based sound compared to its previous works.

Concert-goers will enjoy a fully immersive audio and visual experience thanks to the planetarium location. Visitors can sit back and experience the wonder of the cosmos along with the wonder of music.

“Our Concerts Under the Stars programs were very successful this past year, so we’ve decided to expand them for 2018,” said Kate Moore, VP of marketing & PR for GRPM.

Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments, beer and other beverages are available for purchase.

Tickets are $10 for GRPM members, $12 for non-members if purchased in advance, and $15 for non-members on the day of the concert. Tickets are currently on sale at GRPM, by calling 616.929.1700, or at the museum’s front desk.

2018 Concerts Under the Stars Lineup:

Thursday, Jan. 18 – hi-ker

Thursday, Feb. 8 – Edye Evans Hyde

Thursday, March 1 – Jes Kramer

Thursday, March 22 – Dan Rickabus

Thursday, April 12 – Major Murphy

*Photo courtesy of hi-ker