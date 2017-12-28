GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

You’ll have your pick of New Year’s Eve celebrations this weekend, but several other fun activities are also taking place for those who want to end 2017 on a high note. If you can stand the arctic temps, head outdoors and enjoy Grand Rapids in all its splendor. For those looking to stay warm, enjoy some live music and dance until you’re a sweaty mess.

Winter Night Hike at Grand Ravines Park

(Saturday)

Ottawa County Parks & Recreation is hosting a night hike at Grand Ravines Park on Saturday beginning at 6 p.m.

Experience the nip of cold on your nose, the hoot of owls in your ears, and the crunch of snow under your feet as you explore parks by the light of the moon. If conditions allow, the hike will be done on snowshoes. Bring your own or reserve a pair.

Recommended for adults and children 12+. $5 registration fee, refundable upon participation, $5 snowshoe rental fee (non-refundable)

Hannah Rose at Founders

(Thursday)

Hannah Rose is celebrating her 28th birthday with a gift to fans. She’ll officially release her newest EP, “Awake in a Dream,” on Thursday evening during a performance at Founders. Her band, the GravesTones will accompany her. They will play all the tracks off the EP.

The show starts at 9 p.m.

GR Soul Club

(Friday)

Head to Billy’s Lounge on Friday night for GR Soul Club, and enjoy the eclectic mix of Motown, funk, soul, R&B and disco on an extensive vinyl collection. DJ Snax will be the guest DJ for this show.

The show starts at 9:30 p.m. and costs $6 at the door.