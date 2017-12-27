Holiday Extravaganza Taps 25 Beers

Choose from 25 different Brewery Vivant beers this week during the Brewery Vivant Holiday Extravaganza.

The event is being held at 7 Monks Taproom, 740 Michigan St. SE, on Thursday, Dec. 28, when 25 Brewery Vivant beers will be tapped at once.

In addition to booze, there will also be entertainment. DJ Creature will be spinning awesome funk to pair with the libations from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Visit Brewery Vivant Holiday Extravaganza on Facebook to see the full list of beers that will be available.