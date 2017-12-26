Velvet & Velour Are in for New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is a great excuse to go over the top with your clothing. It’s the one time of year my inner Liza Minnelli can shine and I can drown myself in sequins. I have been wanting to go to the East Hills Neighborhood location for IC Hair and Vintage for quite some time after they had moved from downtown GR and I had a chance to stop in for my New Year’s Eve mission.

My goal was to find a couple pieces for the holidays, mostly New Year’s Eve but also for any upcoming holiday parties that overflow into the new year.

IC Hair and Vintage offers two things: a hair salon as well as a great hand-picked selection of true vintage clothing. I was very impressed with not only the variety of vintage but also the quality and you could truly tell shop owner, Heather, has put in a lot of time crafting her unique selection of women’s and men’s clothing and accessories.

You can find vintage here from the 1940s through the 1980s. Most of the clothing is categorized by era, which really helps people like me because I generally tend to jump right into ‘40s-‘50s sections, but always keep an open mind.

So what was on my radar? Velvet and velour are super trendy this year and I love that it is so prevalent in vintage clothing. I was able to find the perfect velvet black cocktail dress with off-white accent shoulder bows for only $18.

When I saw this dress on the hanger I loved it but didn’t think it would be flattering on me personally. I did think it would be a great find for someone who wanted a bold twist on a little black dress. It was so stunning that I had to try it on and ended up loving it, so naturally, it has been added to my personal collection.

I do believe there can never be enough sequins/ glitter on New Year’s Eve. I was super excited to see that there was a whole rack of all things shiny and full of sequins. While I did not purchase any of these bedazzled pieces, I did find a sleek ‘70s jumpsuit that incorporated my love of glittery fabric. I never thought I would be a jumpsuit person but here we are.

This black, silky piece fit perfectly and was super comfortable. It can be easily worn for a New Year’s Eve party but toned down enough for a weekend night out. It was missing its original belt, but that will give me the perfect opportunity to mix in something modern or find another unique vintage piece to incorporate.

Not pictured is a pair of sunglasses, earrings and a men’s cotton robe. Needless to say, I didn’t have trouble finding things to fall in love with at IC Hair & Vintage. I found myself having to put items back to save for my next trip, which will be very soon.

If you would like a truly unique vintage experience, IC Hair and Vintage is located at 337 Diamond Ave SE.

Happy New Year!