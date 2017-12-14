GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

Tis the season for ugly sweaters, christmas cheer – and light sabers? This weeked is comprised of musical entertainment, visits from Kris Kringle and the opening of the newest installment of a famous movie saga. Whether its relaxing in the theater or getting your karaoke on until the early morning, GR|Mag has the weekend picks for you.

Visits with Santa at Downtown Market

(Friday through Sunday)

A post shared by Downtown Market Grand Rapids (@dtmarketgr) on Dec 7, 2016 at 1:34pm PST

Santa Claus is coming to town! Bring the kids to the Grand Rapids Downtown Market this weekend so they can double check if they’re on the nice list this year.

Visits with Santa will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The event is free and open to all ages.

For more information, visit Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

Ugly Sweater Holiday Karaoke

(Saturday)

A post shared by Scout And Waffles (@punnypooches) on Dec 9, 2017 at 2:33pm PST

Put on your ugliest holiday sweater and warm up those vocal chords for the karaoke event of the season. MomsBloom is hosting a karaoke party at Eastern Avenue Hall. There will be family karaoke from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. followed by standard karaoke after 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. for those 21 and older.

Each song costs $5 to sing or $10 for a “fast pass” to sing earlier in the lineup. Proceeds will benefit MomsBloom, an organization that provides practical and emotional support to mothers of new babies.

For more information, visit Eventbrite.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

(All weekend)

A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars) on Dec 5, 2017 at 10:14am PST

After two years of waiting, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens this weekend. Grab some popcorn and head down to the theater for the latest installment of the epic saga.

The protagonist of the newest film, Rey, joins Luke Skywalker as she begins to uncover mysteries of the force alongside Princess Leia, Finn and Poe, all while combating the First Order, a rebirth of the previous Galactic Empire lead by Kylo Ren.

“Annie”

(through Sunday)

A post shared by Grand Rapids Civic Theatre (@grcivictheatre) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:44am PST

Visit “Easy Street” this weekend as the Grand Rapids Civic Theater closes out its fourth production of “Annie.”

In the midst of the 1930s, Annie is an orphan who is searching for her family. With no help from the tyrannical orphanage director, Miss Hannigan, Annie is selected to stay with a millionaire, Daddy Warbucks, for the holidays. The accompanying song and dance numbers take the story to new heights as Annie finds the true meaning of family.

This production celebrates the 40th year of the Tony-winning story coming to life and features fifth grader Ellie Brower in the starring role.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening through Saturday and features matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets range from $18 to $37.

For more information, visit Grand Rapids Civic Theater

*Main photo courtesy of MomsBloom