American Made from New York to Michigan

In the thriving Grand Rapids neighborhood of Uptown, Wealthy Street is home to many businesses, from bakeries to restaurants to local shops, like the new boutique Reservoir.

The boutique opened on Nov. 11 and sells a collection of American made brands.

Owner and curator Erin Murphy Doan shared a little about her inspiration behind the local shop.

“I started Reservoir as my own apparel label after working in luxury fashion for eight years in New York City. I soon discovered my love for other American made brands that shared my values of sustainability,” Doan said.

Doan opened her first store in Beacon, New York in 2012 and recently decided to open a second storefront.

“After five years of success, opening a second store seemed like the next move. I’m originally from Grand Rapids and our family spends almost half the year visiting friends and family here, so I couldn’t have imagined a better place to bring my store. I love the culture and artistic movement that is thriving in my hometown, and I am grateful I’m now able to be a part of that community,” said Doan.

The store carries a wide variety of products and brands to attract all styles.

“What I bring into the shop are simply things that I love myself. That said, my goal has always been to have a store where ‘there is something for everyone’ and from my perspective, it seems like I’ve been able to accomplish such,” Doan said.

The store offers apparel and accessories for men, women and children. It hosts independent labels, such as Kordal Knitwear and Fledgling Press as well as classic American brands like Pendleton, Fox River and Red Wing. Along with its outside brands, it also sells its own in-house label Reservoir.

At the roots, the shops are the same, but Doan is aware of the differences that could arise from New York to Michigan.

“While there are many similarities with the neighborhoods and styles of my shop, every place has its unique characteristics, I’m looking forward to the challenge, to discover the differences and work to run the best possible version of this shop for Grand Rapids,” said Doan.

Reservoir is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.