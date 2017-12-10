Environmental Nonprofit Seeks Hidden Heroine Nominations

Do you know a woman in the West Michigan community whose work in the area of environmental activism flies under the radar? The West Michigan Environmental Action Council (WMEAC) wants her name.

WMEAC is looking for the West Michigan community’s Hidden Heroines, “female leaders in our West Michigan community who are working to improve our environment and keep our community safe.”

The organization will celebrate West Michigan’s Hidden Heroines as part of its annual 2018 Women and the Environment Symposium, taking place Feb. 15 – March 1.

WMEAC is accepting nominations through Jan. 26 for three Hidden Heroine awards: Woman of Vision, Woman of Inspiration and Woman of Hope. To find out more about each award category and to nominate someone visit WMEAC.

A selection committee will choose the three winners, who will be announced during the symposium.

Peggy Shepard, from We Act for Environmental Justice in Harlem, New York City, will serve at the 2018 keynote speaker.

*Photo courtesy of WMEAC