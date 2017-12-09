Tour the Public Markets of Spain with the Downtown Market

Pack your bags and get your passport ready, the Grand Rapids Downtown Market will be co-hosting Tasting Spain, a weeklong tour of Barcelona and Madrid focused on the public markets. Attendees will tour the two cities, exploring art, culture, food and urban markets, including Barcelona’s famous Mercado de La Boqueria and Madrid’s Mercado San Miguel.

The trip will last eight days and seven nights. Trip-goers will arrive in Barcelona mid-morning on Sunday, June 17, 2018 and will depart from Madrid on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

The trip begins in Barcelona, where attendees will spend four days staying in Hotel Nouvel, located in the Barrio Gotic neighborhood. Travelers will then travel by train to Madrid, where they will spend the remainder of the trip and stay in the Hotel Moderno, located just off the Puerta del Sol pedestrian area.

The tour will be co-lead by Mimi Fritz, president and CEO of Downtown Market. Fritz will share some of her favorite Spanish foods, vendors and food experiences. “After studying and visiting public markets throughout Europe and Spain I wanted to share with others my passion for food, public markets and the culture of a country that has become known as a haven for food lovers,” said Fritz.

The trip includes several fun excursions. For instance, one day of activity includes exploring La Sagrada Familia, heading north to the historic medieval city Girona and then dining at Bodega 1900.

Another day of the trip allows travelers to visit the Museo del Prado in the afternoon and then in the evening, visiting the urban markets and enjoy a Flamenco performance.

The tour will consist of walking 15 to 30 minutes at a time. Travelers may opt out of activities they deem too physically straining, but refunds will not be provided.

The trip costs $3,450 per traveler and includes ground transportation for all scheduled activities, hotel accommodations, most meals, local guide services and scheduled activities.

This trip is a partnership between the Downtown Market and Onward Travel, a group tour operator. Visit Onward Travel onwardtravel.co to complete the registration form and submit payment. $1250 deposit due upon booking, balance due by April 1, 2018.

For a full itinerary and more information, visit Onward Travel.

*Fruit on display at La Boqueria market in Barcelona. Photo by Dungodung