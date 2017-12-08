Michigan Author Signs Books Saturday

Local author Kristina Riggle will be holding a book signing for her novel, “Vivian in Red.” The signing will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9 from noon until 2 p.m. at Barnes and Noble in Rivertown Mall.

“Vivian in Red” tells the story of Milo Short, famed Broadway producer and one-time lyricist, who collapses and is struck mute on a Manhattan sidewalk at the age of 88, upon seeing a vision of Vivian, looking as beautiful as she did in sixty years before. The novel moves between the mid-1930s when Milo comes of age as a songwriter, and 1999, when Milo’s granddaughter tries to unravel the mystery of a woman from Milo’s past, a hit song he will never discuss, and why he gave up writing lyrics entirely.

The book was released in paperback earlier this year. Independent publisher Polis Books originally published “Vivian in Red” in 2016.

Riggle lives and writes in West Michigan. Her debut novel, “Real Life & Liars,” was a Target “Breakout” pick and a “Great Lakes, Great Reads” selection by the Great Lakes Independent Booksellers Association. Her other novels have been honored by independent booksellers, including an IndieNext Notable designation for “The Life You’ve Imagined.”

Riggle has also published short stories in the Cimarron Review, Literary Mama, Espresso Fiction, and elsewhere. Her short story, “Chips,” was one of two finalists in the 11th round of NPR’s Three-Minute Fiction contest.

Visit Riggle’s website for more information.