Annual Holiday Shop Hop Slated for Thursday

The Uptown neighborhood in Grand Rapids is getting ready for the holidays with a special shopping event on Thursday.

The annual Uptown Holiday Shop Hop takes place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., with vendors throughout the neighborhood, which includes East Fulton, East Hills, Eastown, and Wealthy Street, participating.

Stroll the sidewalks and pop in and out of the boutiques to see what they have available for the holiday season.

Shuttles will run throughout the evening to transport shoppers between business districts as well.

Don’t forget to check out the new businesses along the retail corridors, a handful of which opened in the last month.