Trolley Tours Offer a Glimpse of Downtown’s Most Decorated Corners

Grand Rapids is all decked out for the holidays and a series of trolley tours will help you glimpse all the best decorations.

Events with BeneFitz has created tours especially designed to show off Grand Rapids’ “best holiday spots,” including residential displays, the city’s 47 foot Christmas tree at Rosa Parks Circle, and more.

You can also enjoy your favorite adult beverages on the tours, which are 21 and up and BYOB (cups will be provided and wine, beer and liquor are welcome).

The tours begin at Atwater Brewery, where revelers will enjoy the bar’s decorations and discounts on growlers for the ride. You can also fuel up with fresh pretzel bites ahead of the trip around town.

The tours are being offered throughout the month of December.

The tours last three and a half hours and cost $59 plus a service fee of $3.80. Several dates have already sold out.