Find the Perfect Gift at Holiday Artists’ Market

For 29 years, the annual UICA Holiday Artists’ Market has been helping shoppers find the perfect holiday gifts for everyone on their Christmas list.

This year, the Artists’ Market takes place on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Steelcase Town Hall, 901 44th St. SE.

You can find hand crafted gifts and goods from dozens of regional artists, including jewelry, home goods, fine art, holiday cards, accessories and even toys. See a full list of vendors.

Make an afternoon of it with live music and local food and beverages from area vendors, including Lantern Coffee, Malamiah Juice Bar, Patty Matters Food Truck and D&D Gluten Free Food Truck.

Admission and parking are both free.

*Photo courtesy of Sable + Company