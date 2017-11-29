Former NBA “Bad Boy” Visits Grand Rapids Drive

Bad boy and former NBA player Dennis Rodman will join the Grand Rapids Drive on the court Thursday, Nov. 30.

Rodman will participate in an autograph session for season ticket holders in their VIP lounge, located on the north end of the court, ahead of the game. He will also deliver the game ball at 7 p.m. to center court.

Opportunities to attend the private event with Rodman are available by calling the Drive Office at 844-473-7483.

The Grand Rapids Drive plays the Lakeland Magic at the DeltaPlex Arena. Get your tickets here.

*Photo courtesy of Thinkstock