Travel Channel Makes Visit to GR Brewery

A local brewery said a popular Travel Channel series would be making a visit on Wednesday and will spotlight one of its sandwiches.

Grand Rapids Brewing Company said the Travel Channel show will make its visit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to shoot an episode. The brewery is under strict secrecy as to which television series is making the stop.

“We can’t say which show, but it’s popular and will involve our 1-800-HOTLINE-BEEF, winner of the 2016 Grandwich competition,” GRBC said.

The sandwich consists of thinly sliced, slow-cooked roast beef, pepper-jack cheese sauce, pepper bacon, haystack onions, cowboy candied jalapeños and horseradish aioli on a Nantucket Baking Company onion poppy seed bun.

GRBC is hoping to fill the restaurant for the taping so patrons are encouraged to stop in.

*Photo courtesy of GRBC