Brad Mehldau Brings His Improvisational Skills to St. Cecilia’s

Described by The New York Times as “the most influential jazz pianist of the last 20 years,” this Thursday’s performance by Brad Mehldau at St. Cecilia Music Center is one not to miss.

Mehldau, returns to St. Cecilia, having last performed there in April 2010. Accompanying him are Larry Grenadier on bass and Jeff Ballard on drums. The trio regularly performs together.

Mehldau has been performing throughout the world since the 1990s, and his most consistent output over the years has taken place in the trio format.

Starting in 1996, his group released a series of five records on Warner Bros. entitled The Art of the Trio (re-packaged and re-released as a five-disc box set by Nonesuch in late 2011).

During that same period, Mehldau also released a solo piano recording entitled “Elegiac Cycle,” and a record called “Places” that included both solo piano and trio songs. Several other recordings have followed.

Nonesuch Records released Mehldau’s most recent album, “Blues and Ballads,” in 2016.

Mehldau is known for his ability to blend improvisation with the “formal architecture of music.”

Mehldau plays St. Cecilia Music Center on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Visit St. Cecilia Music Center for ticket information.

*Photo courtesy of St. Cecilia Music Center