Festival of Trees Lights Up Lakeshore

Ever wished you could hire a professional to decorate your Christmas tree? Now, essentially, you can.

The Muskegon Museum of Art’s annual Festival of Trees begins on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and the 11-day event includes a silent auction with professionally designed trees and décor on the auction block.

This year’s Christmas tree theme is “holiday traditions of different countries.”

Festival of Trees also includes music, raffles and holiday shopping opportunities.

Special events include:

November 22 – First Day Food Drive

November 24 – Meijer Family Day

November 25 – Teddy Bear Breakfast

November 26 – Deck Your Halls centerpiece design workshop

November 28 – Senior Day

December 1 – Muffins & Mimosas Fashion Show

December 1 & 3 – “A Christmas Carol” as presented by Tom Harryman

November 24, 25, and December 2 – Visits with Santa

The event runs through Sunday, Dec. 3 and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. It is closed on Thanksgiving.

Purchase Festival admission tickets at the door: $10 adult, $5 MMA member, $3 child 3-17 yrs. (under 3 free); $15 All Festival Pass. Purchase advance tickets for Teddy Bear Breakfast, Deck Your Halls, and “A Christmas Carol” performance by calling (231) 720-2580.