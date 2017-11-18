Start Your Thanksgiving Day with the Turkey Trot

Lace up those running shoes before you sit down to a Thanksgiving feast, the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot takes off at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The annual event, now in its 25th year, includes a 5K run for adults as well as a free kids’ Mini Trot, so the whole family can participate. The Mini Trot starts at 8:40 a.m.

There will be special commemorative medals for all participants and finisher prizes for the Mini-Trot as well as medals for the top three place finishers for each age division in the 5K race.

Over 3,000 runners participate in the Turkey Trot each year.

Registration for the 5K run is $30. Packet pickup and late registration are at VanAndel Arena starting at 6:30 a.m. Packets can also be picked up on Nov. 21 at Blue Care Network, 611 Cascade West Parkway SE, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.