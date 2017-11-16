GR|Mag’s Top Weekend Picks

Get in the holiday spirit or take flight with dragons this weekend in GR. You can also join the celebration of a 10-year-old favorite, attend a performance by contestants from one of the most popular reality TV shows and in classic Beer City fashion, learn about how some of the city’s favorite brews got their distinct flavors. This weekend is jam-packed with events you won’t want to miss.

Beer & Dragons

(Thursday)

If the name wasn’t enticing enough, Grand Rapids Public Museum has partnered with New Holland Brewing and Grand Rapids Community College for a beer tasting and interactive presentation event. Starting with New Holland’s famous Dragon’s Milk, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the the process of determining flavor that the brewers wanted for featured beers and find out which New Holland beers were accidental discoveries.

Not enough dragon for you? Don’t worry, the evening will conclude with a special access viewing of the GRPM Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids exhibit.

Tickets for the event are $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Participants must be 21 and older. Admission to class includes three beer samples, as well as access to the museum’s first two floors. A cash bar will also be available.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the first floor of GRPM, with doors opening at 6 p.m. For ticket purchase or more information, visit GRPM’s Calendar.

A post shared by Experience Grand Rapids (@experiencegrandrapids) on Nov 9, 2017 at 11:38am PST

Drag Queen Christmas

(Sunday)

Join all of your RuPaul’s Drag Race favorites as they come to DeVos Performance Hall for A Drag Queen Christmas “The Naughty Tour.” The show will be hosted by Trinity Taylor and will feature Sasha Velour, Shea Coulee, Aja, Latrice Royale, Farrah Moan, Chi Chi DeVayn and Eureka O’Hara from the VH1 hit show. This show will feature holiday songs and drag performances for all ages.

Ticket prices are $22.50, $37.50, and $52.50 based on seating. There will also be VIP meet & greet tickets available for $152.50. Purchase tickets at DeVos Place or Van Andel Arena box offices, online, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

A post shared by Trinity "The Tuck" Taylor (@trinitythetuck) on Nov 8, 2017 at 11:24pm PST

Tanglefoot Open Studio

(Friday & Sunday)

Tanglefoot is hosting its 26th annual artists open studio event. The event allows visitors to view and purchase art directly from inside the artist’s studio.

This year’s event will feature five artists: Elaine Dalcher, Carlos Aceves, Jason Villareal, Alynn Guerra and Jeff Condon. They will be showcasing paintings, woodcuts, sculptures, drawings, hand-pulled prints, wearables and other artful goods.

On Sunday, five attendees will receive a piece of original art in a free, end-of-show drawing.

The event will be held at the Tanglefoot building, at 314 Straight Street SW. Hours: Friday from 5 p.m. to 9p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. No Saturday hours.

Christmas Lite Show

(Friday & Saturday)

The annual Christmas Lite Show at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park doesn’t officially begin until Wednesday, Nov. 22, but you can get a sneak peek of the “largest, animated, drive-through light show” during the Reindeer Ride bike race on Friday and the Rudolph Fun Run & Walk on Saturday. Both events take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Buy your tickets ahead of time. Tickets for these events can be found at www.christmasliteshow.com.

GRAM anniversary party

(Saturday)

Can you believe it’s been a decade of the Grand Rapids Art Museum at 101 Monroe Center? Neither can we. Join the celebration Saturday during a free birthday party for the GRAM.

The museum will be offering free admission all day along with several fun activities. There will be art-making activities, pop-up creative spaces and more. It wouldn’t be a birthday party without a cake, so cake and refreshments will be provided.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and once again, it’s free! For more information and party schedule, visit GRAM.