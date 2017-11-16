Get A Jump Start on Holiday Shopping with Merry Market Day

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to kickoff your holiday shopping.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market has lined up over 40 local vendors who will be selling gift items on Saturday on the venue’s second floor.

A Very Merry Market Day begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m.

Guests can stroll the second floor of the market, browsing handmade items including jewelry, art, home décor, soaps, lotions and locally made food items.

The Downtown Market said Merry Market Days concept is similar to its monthly summer Made in Michigan Pop-up Marketplace.

