Professional Lumberjacks Show Off Their Skills at Retailer’s Grand Opening

In what has to be one of the more unique grand opening events for a retailer, Duluth Trading Co. has enlisted a pair of professional lumberjacks to show off their axe handling skills.

Sue Hadley and Nick Hastedt, of STIHL Timbersports, will demonstrate axe throwing, chain saw carving, underhand chop, single buck and more during live performances taking place on Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. as part of the store’s daylong grand opening celebration.

Duluth Trading officially opens in Grandville at RiverTown Crossings, at 3990 Rivertown Parkway, on Thursday. The grand opening celebration runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Duluth Trading Co. is known for its casual wear, work wear and accessories. It’s also known for its items like its men’s Longtail T, designed with an extra three inches to the hem of the shirt to prevent “plumber’s crack” and for its women’s No Yank Tank, which stays put during movement and includes extra length “to prevent baring your backside when you bend.”

Hadley and Hastedt both hail from Wisconsin, which is also home to Duluth Trading Co. This is Duluth Trading Co.’s third Michigan store and its first in West Michigan.

*Photo courtesy of Duluth Trading Co.