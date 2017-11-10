9 Grand Rapids Restaurants Serving a Thanksgiving Feast

Thanksgiving: Just the word makes your mouth water. It’s the Super Bowl for foodies – a full day of feasting and football, surrounded by family and friends. We can’t wait to dig into herb-roasted, thick-carved turkey and mountains of mashed potatoes overflowing with rivers of gravy. But we aren’t looking forward to all the work that it takes to pull the meal together.

Thanksgiving should be a time surrounded by people you love, not dirty dishes and overflowing pans. This year let someone else do the work. We’ve found nine restaurants in town who are opening their doors for Turkey Day. And, if you don’t want to miss the Lions, a few places are offering pre-order menus to take back to your homestead.

Gravity Taphouse

Forget having to cook a Thanksgiving spread. Gravity Taphouse is offering to do all the work for you. They’re offering a Thanksgiving meal to-go, featuring herb-roasted turkey, ham, stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls with butter, and pumpkin pie. It’s a feast for four and costs $100. Act fast, as you have to submit your order before Nov. 19. 3210 Deposit Dr NE, Grand Rapids

New Hotel Mertens

If you’re looking to escape the house for Thanksgiving, bring the family to New Hotel Mertens for a change in your annual feast. They’re offering a three-course, prix fixe menu. Expect traditional foods with a French flair, like turkey roasted in white wine and bacon and candied yams with shallots, toasted walnuts and marshmallow topping. For dessert, they’re serving up pumpkin crème fraiche cheesecake or a chocolate pecan tart. There are two settings, 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. If you want to watch the Lions game, let them know at reservation that you want a TV view. Note – the game will be broadcast sans volume, so bring your reading glasses. $45 adults, $15 children under 12, children under 3 years old eat for free. 35 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids

Ganders

While this restaurant carries a waterfowl name, they’re switching birds for the holiday. Nestled in the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Grand Rapids Airport, Ganders is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Buffet. From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., eat your way through roast turkey, salads, breakfast items and desserts. $32 adults, $14 children. 4747 28th St SE, Grand Rapids

Red Water Restaurants

Country club restaurants Rush Creek Bistro, Reds, FireRock Grille and Cork Wine & Grille are all hosting a Thanksgiving buffet. Dine on roasted turkey, ham, prime rib, sides and desserts until you’re as stuffed as the turkey. Limited seating and reservations are required. $28 adults, $15 children 5-12 years old, children under 4 years old eat for free.

Daddy Pete’s BBQ

If you’re hosting a party of 15-20 people, Grand Rapid’s favorite BBQ take-out truck is preparing some of the tastiest Thanksgiving fixings in town. Their a la carte menu features smoked turkey ($60) or smoked bone-in honey ham ($70), and sweet potatoes and green beans by the pan ($35 for a half pan, $65 for a full pan). Finish it off the feast with peach cobbler ($30). Pre-order by Nov. 18 to get in on this tasty spread and pick it up between 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Nov. 22, just in time for turkey day. 2921 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids

PitStop Catering

PitStop Catering is again offering pre-order Thanksgiving pickup. It’s four-pound, boneless turkey breast slow smoked over cherry wood, oak and hardwood charcoal is a cult favorite ($48 – varies by actual breast size). Its also offering smoked turkey legs (2-pound leg for $10), and a cornucopia of side dishes like savory stuffing with PitStop sausage ($25) and smoked baked beans ($75). For a more untraditional meal, order the popular brisket, pulled pork or corned beef by the pound ($12-15 per pound). Pre-order via email and pick up on Nov. 22, 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. 6479 28th St SE, Grand Rapids