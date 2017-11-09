GR|Mag’s Top Weekend Picks

Now that Halloween has come and gone and the first snowfall has passed, it’s time to get into the holiday spirit. Whether it’s comfort food, exercise or Christmas shopping to get you in the mood for the upcoming holidays, Grand Rapids has something for everyone this weekend.

Hot Cider Hustle

(Saturday)

Whether you’re running for the workout or the caramel apples to follow, head to Millennium Park this Saturday for the Hot Cider Hustle.

The Humane Society of West Michigan (HSWM) is partnering with the Hot Cider Hustle, a 5k fun run followed by cider and caramel apples, to raise money and awareness. If you’re not up for running, think about volunteering! The Hot Cider Hustle will be donating to HSWM in exchange for filling volunteer needs at the event.

The race begins at 9 a.m., with packet pick-up and late registration opening at 7:45 a.m. Use the coupon code HSWESTMI2017 when registering to save 10 percent and donate an extra 10 percent of your registration fee to HSWM.

West Michigan Symphony “Enigma Variations”

(Friday & Saturday)

This weekend, head west to Muskegon to hear percussionist and Central Michigan University (CMU) faculty member Andrew Spencer perform with the West Michigan Symphony (WMS).

Spencer comes to WMS for two consecutive evenings. Friday, Nov. 10, he performs in “Enigma Variations” at the Frauenthal Theater and the following evening, Sat., Nov. 11, Spencer performs a percussion concert at the symphony’s small performance space, The Block.

During the weekend, Spencer will join guest conductor Bohuslav Rattay and the orchestra to play the 12-minute timpani concerto “Raise the Roof.” His visit will also include a performance of “Scratch,” an art piece written by Rolf Wallin, and “Threads,” a cantata for percussion quartet written by composer Paul Lansky and performed by Spencer and three of his CMU students.

Friday’s concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Frauenthal Theater in downtown Muskegon. Ticket prices are $22 to $54; student tickets are $10. Tickets to Saturday’s concert at The Block, at 360 W. Western Ave., are $20 to $30, and $10 student tickets can be purchased with student ID. Doors and bar open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for both the Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 concerts can be purchased by calling the WMS ticket office at 231-726-3231 x223, in person at 360 W. Western Avenue, or online.

Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids

(Saturday)

Take the kids downtown for a fun and educational experience. The Grand Rapids Public Museum opens new exhibit Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids on Saturday.

Explore the various animals that may have, through misidentification, speculation, fear or imagination, inspired the development of some legendary creatures.

Admission to Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids is $12 for adults, $7 for children, $9 for Kent County resident adults, $4 for Kent County resident children, and $2 for all Museum members. Tickets include general admission to the museum. This exhibit is located on the museum’s third floor and runs from Nov. 11 through May 20, 2018.

Cocktail Week

(Through Next Weekend)

Get into the “spirits” as Cocktail Week returns to Grand Rapids for its third year. Over 40 establishments are participating in this year’s event, offering two Michigan-based cocktails and a shared plate for $25 or less.

Cocktail Week runs through Sunday, Nov. 19. For a full list of participating restaurants, visit Experience Grand Rapids.

Comfort Food Friday

(Friday)

For delicious home-cooked, hand-made and hearty food, head to the Grand Rapids Downtown Market this Friday. From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. you can stroll the Market Hall and taste delectable dishes as merchants participate in Comfort Food Friday.

Whether it’s Lobster Mac & Cheese from Fish Lads, Mama’s Pot Roast Pizza from Rocket Pies, or a classic hot fudge sundae from Love’s Ice Cream, the market has something for everyone.

Christmas Reveal Open House

(Saturday)

Reinspired Treasures is transforming for the holiday season!

This weekend, head to the vintage store for holiday shopping and a revealing celebration of all things Christmas. The store will be filled with holiday décor and unique gift ideas for everyone on your list.

The first 50 people will receive a free gift bag. There will be gifts for purchases of $50 or more and, with a purchase of $100 or more, you’ll be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card. The event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

