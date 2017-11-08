Culture
by Charlsie Dewey

Symphony Transports Audience Abroad this Weekend with “American in Paris” Performance

Grand Rapids Symphony Associate Conductor John Varineau.

The Grand Rapids Symphony, lead by associate conductor John Varineau, will perform the soundtrack to 1951 Oscar-winning film “American in Paris” this weekend.

The movie, which stars Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron, will be shown in full during the performance.

The 1951 film stars Kelly as a former American GI who falls in love with a Parisian woman (Caron). Weaving the romantic storylines together are the iconic songs of George and Ira Gershwin, including: “Embraceable You,” “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” “I Got Rhythm,” “‘S Wonderful” and “Love is Here to Stay.”

The film is particularly well known for its 20-minute dance sequence featuring Kelly and Caron dancing to George Gershwin’s ballet, “An American in Paris.”

“American in Paris” recently served as the inspiration behind award-winning film, “La La Land.”

Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at DeVos Performance Hall.

