Symphony Transports Audience Abroad this Weekend with “American in Paris” Performance

The Grand Rapids Symphony, lead by associate conductor John Varineau, will perform the soundtrack to 1951 Oscar-winning film “American in Paris” this weekend.

The movie, which stars Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron, will be shown in full during the performance.

The 1951 film stars Kelly as a former American GI who falls in love with a Parisian woman (Caron). Weaving the romantic storylines together are the iconic songs of George and Ira Gershwin, including: “Embraceable You,” “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” “I Got Rhythm,” “‘S Wonderful” and “Love is Here to Stay.”

The film is particularly well known for its 20-minute dance sequence featuring Kelly and Caron dancing to George Gershwin’s ballet, “An American in Paris.”

“American in Paris” recently served as the inspiration behind award-winning film, “La La Land.”

Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at DeVos Performance Hall.