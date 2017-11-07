Black Panther Costume Concept Designer Makes GR Visit

With his costume concepts featured in “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “Man of Steel,” “Star Trek,” “Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” and “Inception” and upcoming projects that include Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time” and Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther,” Phillip Boutte Jr. has helped define fashion.

Boutte, a costume concept artist, visits Grand Valley State University on Wednesday to take part in a panel discussion with GVSU faculty related to the intersection of film, fashion and art.

“Film, Fashion, and Art: Imagining Real and Fictional History” will take place at 7 p.m. in Loosemore Auditorium, located on the Pew Grand Rapids Campus.

Joining Boutte on the panel will be GVSU faculty members Durwin Talon, assistant professor of illustration and foundations, and Julie Goldstein, assistant professor of film and video production. Suzanne Eberle, professor of art history at Kendall College of Art and Design, will also sit on the panel.

“Having the opportunity to host a concept artist such as Phillip Boutte Jr., who has worked on a range of projects including design for Madonna to ‘X-Men,’ provides a rare opportunity for the West Michigan community to contextualize our studies within the visual trends of popular culture,” said Goldstein.

The event will kick off with a screening of the winning films of the Mosaic Mobile challenge, presented by The Mosaic Film Experience. The contest features short films that were produced by college students around the Midwest, including multiple Grand Valley students, using only a mobile device.

The Mosaic Film Experience began in 2012 in Grand Rapids as a film festival for commercial and jury-selected works focusing on under-told stories. In 2015, the festival changed formats to include the creation of two-minute mobile videos by students in order to minimize economic barriers to filmmaking.

*Photos courtesy of GVSU