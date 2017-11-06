Annual Turkey Drop Helps Ensure Everyone has a Thanksgiving Meal

Mel Trotter Ministries (MTM) is once again collecting turkeys for families in need. On Wednesday, the organization hopes to receive 1,500 donated turkeys from individuals and businesses in the community.

Turkeys will be given out through the MTM food pantry throughout the holiday season. MTM will supplement other local pantries with extra turkeys.

You can help by purchasing a frozen turkey and/or non-perishable food items and dropping your donation off at one of the designated locations on Wednesday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monetary donations will also be accepted on-site and online to help purchase thanksgiving meals.

Turkey Drop Locations:

Celebration! Cinema North, 2121 Celebration Drive NE (main location)

Celebration! Cinema South, 1506 Eastport Drive SE

Downtown Mission, 225 Commerce Avenue SW