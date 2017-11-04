LaughFest Is Looking for Local Talent

Calling all comedians. Think you’ve got what it takes to crack up the crowd on a community-wide stage in March?

Gilda’s Laughfest is looking for the best local comedic talent to showcase their skill at Laughtfest 2018, scheduled for March 8-18. Submissions from across the country are being accepted online through Dec. 18.

Categories for the showcases include stand-up, improv/sketch, college stand-up and college improv. Individuals of all ages and groups of any size are applicable for the opportunity to showcase their talents.

“One of the highlights of the festival is opening our stages for individuals wishing to share their talents during Gilda’s LaughFest,” said Joanne Roehm, director of strategic initiatives & LaughFest. “The LaughFest showcases give individuals an opportunity to perform in front of a captive audience at well produced shows in unique venues across the city.”

Gilda’s LaughFest, created by Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, was launched in March 2011 to “celebrate laughter for the health of it.” The festival is held annually in Grand Rapids and surrounding communities.

In addition to free showcases, the festival features ticketed events with celebrated and promising talent performing stand-up and improv. During LaughFest 2017, more than 100 LaughFest showcases and other free events were featured at various locations in downtown Grand Rapids and Lowell.

Proceeds from the festival and donations raised will go to support the free cancer, grief and emotional health programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids. Visit LaughFest, or call 616-735-HAHA (4242) to learn more about Gilda’s LaughFest.

*Photo courtesy of Gilda’s LaughFest