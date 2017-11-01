Blake Shelton Plans Tour Stop in Grand Rapids

Country artist Blake Shelton is heading to Grand Rapids in 2018 and he’s bringing a few of his friends.

Shelton’s recently announced Country Music Freaks tour is coming to the Van Andel Arena on Feb. 22. Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and Trace Adkins are also part of the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.

The upcoming tour will showcase fan favorites along with music from Shelton’s latest project, “Texoma Shore,” which comes out on Friday, Nov. 3.

“I’ll Name The Dogs” is the lead track on the album and is making its way up the album charts, approaching Top 10 this week at country radio. Shelton released a second track from the album, “At The House,” earlier this week.

Ticket prices are $54.50, $74.50, and $94.50, and tickets will be available at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices, online at Ticketmaster.com, and charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000. A purchase limit of six tickets will apply to all orders and prices are subject to change. All online sales will receive a free Blake Shelton album.

Shelton is teaming up with CID Entertainment to offer VIP Experiences throughout the tour. In 2018, packages will feature new perks including an autographed Country Music Freaks tour plaque and an exclusive BS’ers Lounge baseball cap. VIPs will also get access to the BS’ers Lounge where Blake will perform an acoustic set and answer fan questions.