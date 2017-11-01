11 Brunch Spots Worth Getting Out of Bed For

Lauded by weekend warriors everywhere, brunch has become more than just a meal. It’s an experience, an ordeal, an event. It’s not a stumble-out-of-bed kind of meal – no, here in Grand Rapids, it’s an Instagram occasion and a foodie sensation.

With so many restaurants in town, it was hard to narrow down where to go. And, it’s entirely possible we didn’t include your favorite on this list. We might even have to take another swing at it with another brunch round up, because, let’s be honest… can you ever have too much brunch?

Many restaurants just offer a breakfast menu or a lunch menu. But to make it a brunch, we looked for places that offer both types of food during both breakfast and lunch times (e.g., 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.). Or, if a spot has breakfast all day, that counts too. A separate brunch menu is divine, but we’ll take a combined breakfast and lunch menu. The more choices, the better!

TerraGR

Head to Terra for a farm-fresh brunch. Try their bacon and kale breakfast pizza or orange ginger pancakes with Michigan maple syrup. It’s a popular spot and parking can be scarce, but it’s worth it! Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 1429 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

Social Kitchen & Bar

If you’re at the Downtown Market, you’ll want to add Social Kitchen and Bar’s brunch to your weekend itinerary. Revel in make-your-own breakfast skillets and maple bacon glazed chicken and waffles. Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 435 Ionia Ave., SW, Grand Rapids

Matchbox

Eastown’s popular diner serves up breakfast all-day. From their lox bagel platter to indulgent baked creme brulee french toast, with candied pecans, this isn’t just any old diner. Open daily, 1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

A post shared by Anna's House (@annashouseus) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Anna’s House

Anna’s House has the market on brunch in West Michigan, with six locations from Holland to Grand Rapids to Kalamazoo. There’s always a line out the front, so be prepared to wait. Try the perfect brunch dish, chicken and waffles smothered in maple cream sauce – a great combo of breakfast and lunch. Open daily, 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.

San Chez Cafe

Grand Rapids’ favorite Iberian-inspired restaurant serves up an extensive breakfast and lunch menu every day. Since they specialize in Spanish fare, the Spanish chorizo omelet is a must. For a side, we recommend the patatas bravas, a take on traditional Spanish home fries. Open daily, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., 38 West Fulton St., Grand Rapids

Graydon’s Crossing

Graydon’s Crossing has a menu that’s equally breakfast and lunch. From mouthwatering scrambles to the Drunken Cow Burger with pale ale onions and beer cheese, there’s something for every craving. Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 1223 Plainfield Ave., NE, Grand Rapids

A post shared by Allison Spooner (@allym84) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Butcher’s Union

For a boozy brunch, saunter over to the Westside’s hottest locale, Butcher’s Union. If the biscuits and smoked pork sausage gravy or chorizo chilaquiles weren’t enough to entice you, they also serve a smoking $5 Bloody Mary bar. Tomato juice not your thing? They also have some tasty craft cocktails to sip too. Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 438 Bridge St. Grand Rapids

Real Food Cafe

This restaurant is worth the wait. Both Real Food Cafe locations (Plainfield and Alger Heights) usually have lines out the door. Once you’re inside, don’t expect frills or fancy, it’s just darn tasty food. Their menu is expansive like their cinnamon rolls, and the prices are just right. Tuesday-Friday 6 a.m.-2 p.m. / Saturday 7 a.m.-2 p.m. / Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cherie Inn

Cherie Inn is famous for their European-inspired breakfast and lunch menu. While they don’t have a formal brunch menu, breakfast is served until close, and lunch options open at 11 a.m. (weekdays only). So it’s essentially a brunch menu. There are dishes you expect (like eggs benedict) and dishes you don’t (like Israeli shakshouka), but both pair great with a cup of Cherie Inn House Blend coffee. Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. / Saturday- Sunday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. 969 Cherry St., Grand Rapids

Electric Cheetah

The Electric Cheetah serves up a Sunday brunch that’s more decidedly lunch. Dig into slow-roasted prime rib or smoked brisket and cheddar grits. If you have a sweet tooth, you’ll want to try the lemon ricotta pancakes topped with peach compote. Sundays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 1015 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids

A post shared by One Trick Pony Grill & Taproom (@onetrickpony616) on Feb 22, 2015 at 8:58am PST

One Trick Pony Grill and Taproom

A hidden brunch gem, One Trick Pony’s Sunday brunch offers everything you might want. Banana bread french toast? Check. Vegetable quiche? Check. Chicken pesto pizza? Check. Wait… what? Yes, they serve pizzas for brunch. Need we say more? See you there. Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 136 East Fulton St., Grand Rapids

*Main photo courtesy of Butcher’s Union, charred flank steak, fried egg, breakfast potatoes.