Flow Into Cat Pose While Surrounded by Kittens

Hopefully your cat pose is on point. If not, don’t worry; a gaggle of kittens will be on hand at Seva Yoga to show you how to stretch like a cat.

Seva Yoga has teamed up with the Humane Society of West Michigan for Cats on Mats on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. The class takes place at the Humane Society Of West Michigan, 3077 Wilson Drive Northwest. The cost is $40 and 100 percent of the registration fee will benefit Humane Society of West Michigan animals.

Enjoy an all-levels yoga class while kittens roam free around you.

Following the one-hour yoga class, participants will have the option to take a guided tour of HSWM’s facilities, and if you fall in love with one of the kittens in your class you can adopt them that evening.

Participants must bring their own mat. Space is limited so be sure to pre-register to reserve your place in the class.

*Photo courtesy of Humane Society of West Michigan