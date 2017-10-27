JW Hires New Chef with Midwest Background

Chef Keith Bryant came to his craft early. As a youngster, living in Ohio, Bryant said he watched his uncles “break down venison,” using all parts of the animal to make “unique and delicious dishes.” He also credits his grandma Flores, who made fresh tortillas every morning, with his passion for cooking.

Bryant went on to work alongside several acclaimed chefs including Chef Mike LaScola at American Seasons Resort on Nantucket Island and Executive Chef Chris Gibson in Park City, Utah at Deer Valley Resort.

His newest role will be as chef de cuisine of six.one.six restaurant, which includes the menus for Mixology Lounge and the jdek.

Diners can expect the combination of Bryant’s professional training along with the influence of the “homemade meals” of his past to share space on their plates.