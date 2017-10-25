Take a Road Trip to Lost & Found Vintage in Royal Oak

My favorite part of October is my birthday. Every year, on Oct. 13, I take myself out for vintage shopping and quality “me time.” It’s the perfect day to reflect on the past year and to embrace growing older while doing something I love.

For years, I have dreamt of driving out to Lost & Found in Royal Oak, Michigan. I have had friends and fellow vintage lovers rave about this place and I kept telling myself I would have to make a trip out there eventually.

My birthday was the perfect opportunity to venture out for a new treasure hunt and it did not disappoint.

The Lost & Found Vintage in Royal Oak, not to be confused with Lost & Found Grand Rapids, is a three level vintage store filled with a very organized collection from the past. The main level is draped with cases of costume jewelry and accessories, the basement has a section for men’s apparel, and the top level is organized by decade and color for all women’s apparel as well as another section of hats and purses. I had basically died and gone to heaven as soon as I walked in.

The women’s section of clothing is organized by era and by color to make it super convenient to find what you are looking for if you’re on a mission.

One thing to keep in mind while vintage shopping: You’re not always going to find something, and that’s okay! I spent almost two hours in the store trying on different styles and didn’t end up finding anything I was crazy about on my actual figure. When you strike out, focus on more specific pieces for your everyday wear such as accessories or shoes.

All necklaces were very reasonably priced, starting as low as $12. Some of the more extravagant jewelry, of course, was priced a little higher but definitely worth the trip for something extra special. I specifically fell in love with the more glamorous costume jewelry, very reminiscent of old Hollywood. I didn’t end up buying anything from that jewelry case but I will have to pick out something on my next trip.

So what did I find? I’m a sucker for gaudy grandma purses. I couldn’t say no to the texture and shape of this purse, it reminded me of a Mary Poppins bag. The purse was $28 and had a few minor flaws like most vintage, but was overall in great shape.

I had accomplished what I’d hoped for; to be surrounded by gorgeous vintage and I found something one-of-a-kind to take home with me. I would absolutely recommend making the trip to Lost & Found Vintage in Royal Oak if you are looking for a change of scenery and for great vintage finds. Lost & Found is located at 510 S Washington Ave. in Royal Oak. You can also find them on Etsy at LostnFoundVintage.

*Photos by Amy Baird