Dig Out Your Valuables for Appraisal Fair

Think your family heirlooms might be worth more than their sentimental value? The Muskegon Museum of Art (MMA) is offering West Michigan residents a chance to find out.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, appraisers from DuMouchelle Art Galleries Co. in Detroit will be on hand to evaluate collectibles, jewelry, antiques and more at MMA, 296 W. Webster Ave. These are the same appraisers who have appeared on Antiques Roadshow.

Appraisers will offer verbal evaluations for $15 per item or set of items ($12 for MMA members). The fee includes museum gallery admission ($5-$8).

It’s common for individuals to bring in everything from pottery, paintings and other artwork to antiques including jewelry, books, furniture, collections of vintage items, household goods and more.

Marguerite Curran-Gawron, communications manager for MMA, said in the past higher value items have included paintings and, one year, a Native American rug.

“Each year the appraisers offer event guests the opportunity to have higher value items go to DuMouchelles Galleries to be offered at auction,” Curran-Gawron said.

MMA offers the verbal appraisal event annually as a service to the community, because written appraisals can be costly.

“Many people contact us throughout the year asking for information on how to get an appraisal. This offers the opportunity to learn more about what they have and to help decide if they want to invest greater amounts of money for written appraisals,” she said.

Written appraisals take more time, are more detailed and can be accepted by insurance companies. Most professionals will charge $100 to $300 or more an hour to look over goods, do some research and write up a detailed valuation.

The appraisal fair offers people a fun way to find out more about their prized possessions. It also serves as a fundraiser for MMA, with all the proceeds going to the museum.

“The appraisers have many years of experience and truly enjoy their craft and sharing knowledge with people,” Curran-Gawron. “It will be a fun day at the Muskegon Museum of Art.”

Appointments are not needed and items will be evaluated on a first-come, first-serve basis. Entry will be through the MMA gift store at the Clay Avenue museum entrance. The event takes place in the auditorium, so guests can sit and watch the goings on or visit the exhibition galleries while waiting.