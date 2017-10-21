Airport Opens Gerald R. Ford Tribute Room

Visitors to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport can now enjoy a permanent exhibition dedicated to the former president.

Working with the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation, the airport created a space dedicated to the 38th president that includes photos, an aircraft carrier model, displays and rotating historical pieces.

The tribute room, open 24-hours per day, is located pre-security and is part of the newly renovated Gateway Transformation Project taking place at the airport.

The dedication took place earlier this month and was attended by Ford’s son, Steve Ford, Joan Secchia representing the Secchia Family Foundation, and Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation Airport Tribute Room Chairman Fred Keller.

“Dad would be extremely proud to know that the foundation and the airport that bear his name came together to honor him with this tribute room,” said Steve Ford.

He said his dad would have found the tribute room “humbling.”

The tribute room invites visitors to consider President Ford’s place in history and the importance of his West Michigan roots.

