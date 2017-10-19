Community Theater Group Presents “The Dixie Swim Club”

Local actress and director Randi Richardson said “The Dixie Swim Club” is the funniest play she’s ever been in. “It’s one of those plays that you leave the theater laughing that night but you laugh for weeks after because there are so many funny lines in it.”

Richardson and the LowellArts Players are bringing the play to Larkin’s Other Place in downtown Lowell (formerly the Strand Movie Theater) for three weekends, running from Oct. 20 – Nov. 4.

Richardson is helming the play this time around, serving as its director. The cast includes Lisa Erb, Laurie Kuna, Martha Hayden, Diana Roush, and Deanna Small.

“The Dixie Swim Club,” written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten, tells the story of five southern women, whose friendships began many years ago on their college swim team, who set aside a long weekend every August to recharge their relationships. Free from husbands, kids and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to catch up, laugh and meddle in each other’s lives.

“The Dixie Swim Club” focuses on four of those weekends and spans a period of 33 years. As their lives unfold and the years pass, these women increasingly rely on one another, through advice and raucous repartee, to get through the challenges (men, sex, marriage, parenting, divorce, aging) that life flings at them.

When fate throws a wrench into one of their lives in the second act, these friends, proving the enduring power of teamwork, rally ’round their own with the strength and love that takes this comedy in a poignant and surprising direction.

Along with the performance, attendees can opt to enjoy a catered dinner from Larkins restaurant that includes a main dish of chicken marsala or a vegetarian lasagna.

All performances take place at Larkin’s Other Place, 315 W Main Street. Evening showtimes: dinner at 6:30 p.m. and performance at 7:30 p.m. Show-only matinee: Sat, Oct. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Advanced tickets are required for dinner theater. Show-only tickets are also available. Tickets: $16–$20, dinner an additional $13. There is a cash bar.

The LowellArts Players is a community theater group that presents several theatrical productions each year, including two dinner theater productions.