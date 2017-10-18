6 Haunted Houses and Corn Mazes to Visit Before Halloween

It’s the middle of October, which means the night of ghouls and goblins is almost upon us. The next couple weeks will be your last chance to get lost in a corn maze or get your pants scared off at a haunted house. Which route do you prefer: Scary or not scary? Whether you’re seeking the thrill of the scare or a family-friendly walk through the corn, we’ve compiled a list of both to check out before Halloween.

Corn Mazes

Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm Market

Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm Market have created its seventh iteration of its popular corn maze, and this year it’s spread across eight acres of farmland. Answer a series of trivia questions throughout the maze to lead you to the exit. If you’re going with a group, you can also build-your-own adventure before you go. Visit the website to import eight multiple choice questions, and it’ll spit out a free personalized maze trivia card. Print the cards and bring them with you to the maze for a truly unique experience. $6, Friday-Sunday until the end of October, 3025 6 Mile Rd., Grand Rapids, MI 49544

Heidi’s Farmstand and Bakery

Heidi’s expansive 10-acre corn maze is built on a “Jack and the Beanstalk” theme. There are two corn maze options. The Junior Maze is designed for younger children (parents enter free with a paid child ticket) and can be completed in less than 20 minutes, while the Large Maze will take about 45 mins to walk through – provided you don’t get too lost. Heidi’s hosts After Dark hours on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 9 p.m. Don’t forget to BYOF (bring your own flashlight). $6 Adults, $4.50 children (age 3-13). Monday-Saturday, 11999 Cascade Rd SE, Lowell, MI 49331

Schwallier’s Country Basket

Located in Sparta, Schwallier’s creates a fresh design for its corn maze every year. You’ll have to answer questions and find clues correctly to get through the maze. It’s built for group experiences – you can split into two teams (e.g., adults versus kids) and you work to fill out your game sheet. The last ticket is sold at 5 p.m., so make sure to get there early in the day to enjoy. $6, Friday noon-6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 1185 9 Mile NW, Sparta, MI 49345

Haunted Houses

Forest of Fear

This isn’t a light-hearted romp through the woods; it’s 1,760 feet of terror. The Forest of Fear is open every Friday and Saturday in October. As you walk through the narrow, dimly-lit path, we challenge you not to scream. It’s produced as a fundraiser for the South Kent Junior Chamber, so you can rest easy knowing that your evening of fright is going toward a good cause. $10, Dusk-11 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 8758 Patterson Ave. SE, Caledonia, MI 49316

Moonlight Manor Haunt

You might want to bring an extra pair of pants to change into after going through this haunted house. Moonlight Manor is known for being one of the scariest Halloween attractions in the area. You’re sent out on the 600-foot trek in small groups to heighten the experience and its theme changes every year to keep you on your toes. This attraction is only open two days a year (Oct. 29 and Oct. 31) – so you know it’s going to be good. $5, Dusk-10 p.m., 5420 Fieldstone Dr. SW, Wyoming, MI 49418

The Haunt

The Haunt has been giving people the heebeegeebees since 2001. This all-indoor haunted attraction offers 20 minutes of fright. It’s pricey, and parking will set you back an extra $2 but Haunt survivors have said it’s worth it. Dates and times of operation vary by week, so check the website to plan your visit. $19, 2070 Waldorf NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544

