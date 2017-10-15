Sunday Afternoon Live Concert Series Returns to Library

Megean Dooley, a Kalamazoo-based folk musician, kicks off the Sunday Afternoon Live music series at the Cascade branch of the Kent District Library (KDL) next week Sunday, Oct. 22.

This is the third year KDL is hosting the free series, which runs through April 15.

“Our Sunday Afternoon Live series offers a great opportunity to hear live music up close and personal during the fall and winter months,” said Diane Cutler, Cascade branch manager.

The intimate setting also provides audiences with a quiet atmosphere to enjoy the music.

“These bands look forward to playing at our music series because the audience is especially attentive – they’re not distracted by clinking glasses or trying to play over a noisy bar,” Cutler said.

KDL is also particularly excited to introduce audiences to the KDL Crooners, which consist of Cascade’s Dave Palma, East Grand Rapids’ Toby Schuler, Byron’s Eric DeHaan and Wyoming’s Shelly Roossein. All hosted by B-side Growlers, which features Kentwood’s Pete Lewandowski.

“KDL fans will have an extra opportunity to see a different side of the library staff when the KDL Crooners take the stage. We encourage all KDL fans to show a little love for our own talented musicians,” Cutler said.

While concerts are free to attend, space is limited to 125 to 200 people and will be filled on a first come, first serve basis. Each concert begins at 2 p.m. and takes place at KDL’s Cascade branch, 2870 Jack Smith Ave. SE.

Sunday Afternoon Live Lineup:

Oct. 22 – Megean Dooley, a Kalamazoo-based folk musician

Nov. 19 – The Moxie String, a genre-bending trio featuring an electric cello, five-string violin and percussion

Dec. 10 – The Crane Wives, a four-person band play folk-indie-rock originals

Jan. 14 – The Red Sea Pedestrians, a blend of klezmer, Greek, Gypsy, Celtic and jazz

Feb. 11 – May Erlewine and Max Lockwood, a duo playing a wide range of music from folk to swing to soul

Feb. 25 – KDL Crooners featuring the B-Side Growlers, an all-KDL band offering an arrangement of blues, jazz and country

March 18 – Fiona Dickinson and The Stone Flowers, a British songwriter now based in Grand Rapids

April 15 – Cabildo, a Latin music collective play a mix of rock, folk, cumbia and ska